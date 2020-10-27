Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Purchases New Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAS. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 165.9% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Hasbro by 24.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 96.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 155,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 76,391 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hasbro by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,537,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,227,000 after purchasing an additional 215,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in Hasbro by 131.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAS stock opened at $83.40 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.27. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other Hasbro news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $65,120.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.53.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

