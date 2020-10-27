Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Sells 1,312 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,656 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 2.6% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,082,213,000 after buying an additional 1,632,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,131,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,445 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 21.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,361,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,813,000 after acquiring an additional 238,302 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 36,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 48.7% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 432,329 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,852,000 after acquiring an additional 141,506 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $43.77 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $205.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.54.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.55.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.