Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Sells 2,257 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lowered its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 489,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 160,645 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 537,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after buying an additional 87,383 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 42,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,219,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,094,000 after buying an additional 639,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $647,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

IPG stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.00. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.37.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

