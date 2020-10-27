Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Sells 232 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS stock opened at $59.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.77 and a 200-day moving average of $62.39. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.