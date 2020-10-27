Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Weingarten Realty Investors to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE WRI opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

