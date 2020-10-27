Welch & Forbes LLC Boosts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,706 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in NIKE by 42.6% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 447,057 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $56,124,000 after purchasing an additional 133,576 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 63.0% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $230,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NKE opened at $128.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $201.52 billion, a PE ratio of 76.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $131.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. NIKE’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 785,649 shares of company stock worth $97,741,803. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.03.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

