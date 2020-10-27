Welch & Forbes LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 310,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,180 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $22,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,290,108,000 after purchasing an additional 341,664 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,491,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $757,672,000 after purchasing an additional 32,737 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,458,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $665,491,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,274,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,686,000 after purchasing an additional 178,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $70.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $122.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.04.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

