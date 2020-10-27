Welch & Forbes LLC Boosts Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,243 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the second quarter valued at $7,940,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in VMware by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,972 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,987,643 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $772,387,000 after acquiring an additional 28,593 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of VMware by 185.3% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 856 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $142.62 on Tuesday. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.00 and a 52 week high of $173.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $475,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,426,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $295,148.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,005,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,037 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,857 over the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMW. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on VMware from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Cross Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.08.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

