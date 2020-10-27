Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 705 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,003,986,000 after purchasing an additional 182,334 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,107,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,463,000 after buying an additional 241,164 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 84.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,239,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,109 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $227,091,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in American Water Works by 5.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,519,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,461,000 after acquiring an additional 79,596 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In related news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $87,562.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $1,258,124.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,950,441.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,722 shares of company stock worth $2,043,605. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works stock opened at $154.01 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $160.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.88 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.23.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.