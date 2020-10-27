Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 880 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.82.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $199.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.80. The company has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $208.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total value of $2,523,717.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,894.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total value of $12,501,540.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

