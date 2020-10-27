Welch & Forbes LLC Buys Shares of 12,032 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7,242.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,296,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,983 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 158,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,998,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,461,578,000 after acquiring an additional 348,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 373,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $5,258,852.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 245,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,042,053.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $832,514.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,123.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

