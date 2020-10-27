Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 41.8% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA stock opened at $306.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.12. The company has a market capitalization of $838.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $315.46.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BABA. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. 140166 increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.83.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

