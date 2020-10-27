Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,606 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $41,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after buying an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 469,198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $133,782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,190,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $339,428,000 after acquiring an additional 227,077 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 25,498 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 9,287 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $370.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.01. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $384.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.54.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total value of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

