Welch & Forbes LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.9% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 562,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,159,000 after buying an additional 41,159 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 17.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 39.6% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 104,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $73.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.24. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $114.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.91.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

