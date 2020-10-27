Welch & Forbes LLC Has $16.75 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,699 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after buying an additional 835,420 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,322,749,000 after acquiring an additional 295,585 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,975,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $835,488,000 after acquiring an additional 441,514 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Walmart by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,384,265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,707,000 after acquiring an additional 231,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,313,958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $756,286,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

NYSE:WMT opened at $142.16 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $151.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $402.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

