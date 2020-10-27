Welch & Forbes LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in American Tower by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT opened at $237.12 on Tuesday. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.12 and a 200-day moving average of $250.37. The stock has a market cap of $105.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 58.99%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.08.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $345,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total transaction of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,447 shares of company stock worth $5,790,042. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.