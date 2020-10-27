Welch & Forbes LLC Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,912,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619,279 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 20,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,718,000 after purchasing an additional 417,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.3% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 9,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GILD opened at $59.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.82, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $59.40 and a one year high of $85.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Truist lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet lowered Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.15.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

