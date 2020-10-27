Welch & Forbes LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 39,625.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,395,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 41,291,257 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,416,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,348,000 after purchasing an additional 20,266,614 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 90,014,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,529,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 7,798.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,659,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,762,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518,408 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.47. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

