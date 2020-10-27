Welch & Forbes LLC Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in The Progressive by 17.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,909,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,702,000 after purchasing an additional 590,249 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 25.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 376,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,808,000 after acquiring an additional 77,354 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Progressive by 14.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 8,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $3,204,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,227,511.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $276,389.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,149.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,928 shares of company stock worth $8,017,393. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.92.

PGR opened at $93.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.87. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

