Welch & Forbes LLC Has $7.34 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,750,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,507 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 62.9% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,853,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,314,000 after purchasing an additional 715,773 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 2,820,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,603,000 after purchasing an additional 639,353 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3,549.8% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 482,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,332,000 after buying an additional 469,070 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,305,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,138,000 after buying an additional 436,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $6,562,397.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,543,747.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,994 shares of company stock worth $19,678,851. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.69 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.47.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CL. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.08.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

