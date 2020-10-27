Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BofA Securities raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

Duke Energy stock opened at $93.18 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

