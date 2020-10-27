Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193,900 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 28,566,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,291,000 after purchasing an additional 929,961 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,177,000 after buying an additional 2,908,997 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 10,338,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,669,000 after buying an additional 199,886 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 65.9% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,766,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,030,000 after buying an additional 3,878,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,702,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,789,000 after acquiring an additional 119,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.53 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.98.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

