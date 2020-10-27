Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,231 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 888.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLO opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.89. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.57.

Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

