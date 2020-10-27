Welch & Forbes LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 3.6% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,627,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,738,000 after acquiring an additional 684,114 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $61,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,100 shares of company stock worth $183,522 and have sold 31,750 shares worth $1,520,393. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FAST has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

FAST stock opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $49.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

