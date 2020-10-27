Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 76 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 111.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in S&P Global by 179.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI opened at $333.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.59.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

In related news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $330,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total transaction of $3,085,192.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $383.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.23.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

