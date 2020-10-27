Welch & Forbes LLC Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,321 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 29,049 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $28,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,048.0% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 44,690 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 40,797 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,647 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 32,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 13.4% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

