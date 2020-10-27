Welch & Forbes LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,895,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,467 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,114,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,207,000 after buying an additional 641,962 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 843,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,210,000 after buying an additional 303,142 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5,964.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 281,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 276,704 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,773,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $107.61 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $130.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.27.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

