Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 1,560 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 117.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4,302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $60.09 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $56.43 and a 1-year high of $60.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th.

