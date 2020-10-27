Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 223 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,370,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,954,000 after buying an additional 2,155,011 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,772,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,273,000 after buying an additional 52,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,561,000 after purchasing an additional 59,785 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,996.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 518,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,968,000 after purchasing an additional 501,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,683,000.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $180.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.17. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $187.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

