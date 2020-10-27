Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 23,212 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,212 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,626,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,235,468,000 after purchasing an additional 75,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,089 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,386,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $777,542,000 after purchasing an additional 281,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,668,000 after buying an additional 649,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $73.12. The company has a market cap of $141.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average of $41.81.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Standpoint Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

