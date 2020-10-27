Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 116.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,079,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 689.9% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 159,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after buying an additional 26,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNT opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average of $51.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $763.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.76%.

LNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

