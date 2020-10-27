Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 624 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,856,000.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $232.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.50. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $129.54 and a one year high of $242.58.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

