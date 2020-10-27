Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 481,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,795 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 58.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 377.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 90.0% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Electric from $6.25 to $6.81 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.12.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

