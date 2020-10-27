Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 203 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 14.0% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 33.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Lowe's Companies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,351,000 after acquiring an additional 922,369 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $168.13 on Tuesday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.81. The firm has a market cap of $127.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe's Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe's Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lowe's Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer lowered Lowe's Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Lowe's Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.13.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

