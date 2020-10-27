WINk Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.60 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 27th. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One WINk coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. WINk has a market capitalization of $25.54 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001442 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00009672 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000064 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 994,950,045,425 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

