Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRWSY opened at $11.10 on Friday. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.58.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

