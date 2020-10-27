World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Morgan Stanley

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WWE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a sell rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.42. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $69.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.00.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

In other news, insider Stephanie Levesque sold 57,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $2,255,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 60,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1,306.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 112,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter worth $280,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

