Wownero (WOW) Price Up 17.5% This Week

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for $0.0328 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Wownero has a market cap of $1.17 million and $339,747.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00089941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00234586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00035809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.45 or 0.01318212 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000061 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Wownero

WOW is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org.

Wownero Coin Trading

Wownero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

