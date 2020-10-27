WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WSFS. ValuEngine upgraded WSFS Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded WSFS Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 22.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,283,000 after acquiring an additional 57,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

