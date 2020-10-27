Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.70 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WH opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.98. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $63.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

Several research firms have commented on WH. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $94,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

