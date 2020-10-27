Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.42.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

XHR opened at $9.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $22.39.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.11 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,019.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 581,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 54,204 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 432,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 188,955 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.