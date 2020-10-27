Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) to report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.05. Chuy’s reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.93 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHUY. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

In related news, Director Ira L. Zecher sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $55,974.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,936.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 21.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 17.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 73.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average is $17.41. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $458.97 million, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 2.01.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

