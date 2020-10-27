Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.59. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.54. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $479.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VSTO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 270,750.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,217,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,778,000 after acquiring an additional 119,443 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $22,805,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,091,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after acquiring an additional 324,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $20.83 on Friday. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.99.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

Read More: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.