Zacks: Analysts Expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wix.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.29). Wix.com reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 126.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $195.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Wix.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $215.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.94.

Wix.com stock opened at $265.69 on Friday. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $319.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.98 and a beta of 1.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Wix.com by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Wix.com in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Wix.com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Wix.com by 60.0% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Wix.com in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

