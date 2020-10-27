Zacks: Brokerages Expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) to announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Celsius’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Celsius reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.97 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 1.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CELH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $14.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

In other news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 720,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $11,027,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,363.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 440.60 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.04. Celsius has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $26.76.

Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

