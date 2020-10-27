Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

GLPEY stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $8.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 0.83.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

