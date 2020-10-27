Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

KRP has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 143.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 15.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 57.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the period. 27.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

