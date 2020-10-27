Zacks Investment Research Lowers MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised MakeMyTrip from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.18. MakeMyTrip has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 116.86% and a negative return on equity of 41.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MakeMyTrip (MMYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.