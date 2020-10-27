Zacks Investment Research Lowers National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NSA. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $38.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 384.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,144,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,095,000 after purchasing an additional 779,794 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,701,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,071,000 after buying an additional 18,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,255,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,348,000 after buying an additional 283,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 795,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,809,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 556.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 617,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,709,000 after acquiring an additional 523,818 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 784 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.2 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.