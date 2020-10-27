Zacks Investment Research Lowers NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) to Hold

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SelectQuote Inc. is building and operating insurance exchanges for life, Medicare, auto and home insurance products. SelectQuote Inc. is based in Overland Park, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NYSE:SLQT from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NYSE:SLQT from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NYSE:SLQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Shares of SLQT stock opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. NYSE:SLQT has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 16.08, a quick ratio of 16.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $141.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.41 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NYSE:SLQT will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

